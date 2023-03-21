Indian Government banning Pakistani artistes in the country created a debate on social media. While many felt the art knows no boundaries others blamed the neighbouring country for creating a disturbance. Since the decision was taken, fans have been missing much-loved artistes like Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan among many others. At a recent event, the Raees actress, who was seen calling herself Shah Rukh Khan’s fan girl, invited some uninvited trolls and criticism.

After emerging as Pakistan’s top actress, she made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in 2017 in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. She was not only lauded for her acting chops but also garnered recognition in India. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the same and we can’t stop listening to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Mahira Khan appeared at the Arts Council of Pakistan where she spoke about the importance of financial independence for women in Pakistan, her acting career, her political affiliations and many other things. At the same event, the actress was seen showering praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan that received an ugly reaction from the Pakistani leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Dr Afnan Ullah Khan.

Speaking to host Anwar Maqsood about her Bollywood experience, she revealed that she was asked to get her nose fixed. However, it was only Shah Rukh Khan who liked it. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing. When I joined the industry, many people advised me to fix my nose, and I said, No! If I cut my nose off, then what’s left? But I’m being serious once Shah Rukh Khan and I were doing a scene and he said, ‘Look Look, this is the war of noses!’”

“He was so sweet to everyone around him, from the spot boy to other employees. It was him that inspired me to be humble no wonder how big a star you are, always be modest. Even in Pakistan, actors like Bushra Ansari are the same,” concluded Mahira Khan.

Soon after her interview went viral, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan took to Twitter to say Mahira Khan has a ‘mental problem’ and also ‘flatters Indian actors for money’ taking a jibe at her. He also claimed that the host was drunk.

Senior PML-N leader and Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan Tweeted, “Mahira Khan has a mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character, she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice.”

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

Well, for obvious reasons, the Pakistani leader became a butt of jokes and has been at the receiving end ever since he Tweeted about Mahira Khan’s latest interview praising Shah Rukh Khan.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Satish Kaushik’s Daughter Deletes Her Instagram Account Post Her Father’s Passing Away, The Heartbreaking Reason Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News