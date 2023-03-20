Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, never leaves a chance to give netizens a topic to discuss or get himself trolled for his epic tweets. Ever since Pathaan’s trailer was dropped late last year, he’s been bashing the film and superstar Shah Rukh Khan left, right and centre. However, seeing the film’s success, he took a U-turn and changed his stance. Now the latest actor and film on his radar is Kapil Sharma and his latest released film Zwigato.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the self-proclaimed critic had revealed that 90% of shows of the film were cancelled because the audience didn’t show up. Recently, the critic took to Twitter to compare himself to SRK when a troll compared him to Kapil Sharma.

On Twitter, KRK re-tweeted a troll’s Tweet that read, “Bhai dil pe mat lena KAPIL is a celebrity,and u r a just YouTuber.” He further dragged Shah Rukh Khan into it and wrote while re-tweeting, “Bhai Mere Saamne Toh #SRK Bhi Nahi Tikta, Ye Toh Bechara Fir Bhi #KapilSharma hai.”

Soon after he posted the Tweet, KRK got trolled. A user wrote, “Aap bhi gajab kisam k cartoon ho, Kahan manufacture hote Hain aap jaise log……” while another said, “Confidence ultra pro max.”

A third user said, “Neembu chaat lena…Nasha utar jayega toh tweet delete kr dena”

“Wo dekh liya tha sir hmne pathan main kaun tikha kaun nhi?,” said a fourth user.

Bhai Mere Saamne Toh #SRK Bhi Nahi Tikta, Ye Toh Bechara Fir Bhi #KapilSharma hai. https://t.co/5sYBldNoJJ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 19, 2023

Further Tweeting about Kapil Sharma, KRK Tweeted, “Kapil Sharma movie has become a duck n it’s proved again that he is a joker for public. Whatever ppl do watch, they watch #KapilShow for the guests, not for Kapil. Therefore I do hope that now actors will stop to go to his show to increase his TRP. @akshaykumar @TheAaryanKartik.”

Kapil Sharma movie has become a duck n it’s proved again that he is a joker for public. Whatever ppl do watch, they watch #KapilShow for the guests, not for Kapil. Therefore I do hope that now actors will stop to go to his show to increase his TRP. @akshaykumar @TheAaryanKartik — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 20, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s Tweets? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

