'Uri' Fame Riva Arora Gets Brutally Trolled As She Adds A Swanky Car Worth 40 Lakhs To Her Collection, Netizens Ask If She Has A Driving License

Child actor Riva Arora is a well-known personality in the industry. Apart from her work in films and TV serials, Riva also enjoys a following of millions. She often makes headlines for controversies owing to the discussions around her age following her music video with Karan Kundrra. Now, the actress recently got an expensive luxurious car worth tens of lakhs, and netizens cannot stop trolling her.

The actress began her career with the 2011 film Rockstar and further appeared in Mom, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more. She has also worked in several TV shows and is an Instagram influencer.

Riva Arora recently reached the milestone of crossing 10 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the same, her mother gifted her a new swanky car, Audi Q3, worth over Rs 40 lakhs, and updated her Insta fam about it. Sharing the post, Riva wrote, “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 Million Insta Family with my new gift @audiin from @nishriv_ and @jyotiwadhwa._ thank you so much I love you guys a lot can’t express my happiness in my words.”

Riva Arora further wrote, “thank you my 10.6 Million insta family for your unconditional love and support,” and added how receiving the car keys was a memorable moment for her. However, Riva soon became the centre of trolls as netizens questioned her if she could get a driving license.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora_)

Commenting on Riva Arora’s post, a netizen wrote, “Ab Driving Licence banwa lo, pehle Learning banega,” while another penned, “but can she drive?”

A netizen also wrote, “The government needs to ban Instagram.”

On the other hand, Riva Arora’s fans were seemingly happy to see her succeed. Many congratulated her in the comment section and also showered her with love.

What are your views on Riva’s new milestone? Let us know in the comments.

