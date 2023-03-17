Kapil Sharma is currently busy promoting his film ‘Zwigato’, which releases today in the theatres. Directed by Nandita Das, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery agent trying to make ends meet and delivering a brilliant performance, according to the critics. In a recent interview, the comedian opened up on his first job and how he made Rs 500 working at an STD/PCO booth and later started working at a garment mill that paid him Rs 900. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kapil is one of the biggest names in the television industry and has always been very vocal about his struggles in the past. He’s an example of how one can make a dream come true with sheer determination and hard work. Recently, the comedian also reacted to the rumours of his net worth being around Rs 300 crores and how he doesn’t think about all of this anymore.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kapil Sharma opened up about his first job at an STD/PCO booth and said, “I used to work for lesser hours then. From 10 pm to 1 am, and then in the morning from 4 am to 7 am,” while also adding that he made Rs 500 from his first job.

Talking about his next job, Kapil Sharma revealed he worked at a garment mill and made Rs 900 and said, “I have done a lot of odd little jobs. Like after I gave my 10th standard exams, I used to work at a garment mill. It used to be so hot that even the migrant labourers used to run back to their villages.”

When asked if he had to contribute his earnings to the family, Kapil said, “We were just kids 14 years old, and we thought we will get Rs 900 per month. This was back in 1994. There was no pressure from home that you have to work but we would just buy our own thing with the money. A music system, get a gift for mom, it used to feel nice.”

Kapil Sharma concluded that he “used to feel shy asking for money at home”, and hence why he started working at such a young age.

According to Caknowledge, the comedian’s net worth in 2023 is Rs 280 crores and from Rs 500-900 to this whopping amount is actually an inspiration to many!

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma making 900 working at a garment mill back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

