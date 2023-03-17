Mohit Raina is one of the famous faces in the television industry who rose to fame after his performance as Mahadev in the Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev serial. Last January, Mohit shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle announcing his wedding with Aditi Sharma. However, soon after their wedding news got spread, their divorce rumours followed. But last year in December, the actor had rubbished all those speculations, and now the couple has welcomed a little one in their life. Scroll below to know more.

For those who don’t know, Mohit and Aditi met through common friends and fell in love with each other. However, they had kept it under wraps until they had tied the knot with each other. The couple had even kept the pregnancy news a secret, and now they have become proud parents to a baby girl.

Just a few moments back, Mohit Raina took to his Instagram handle and shared a cutesy picture where a little hand can be seen wrapping around Mohit and Aditi’s fingers. Sharing the exciting news, Mohit wrote in the caption, “And then just like that we became 3 . Welcome to the world baby girl ❤️”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

Well, just a few months back there were reports that Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma are heading for a divorce. But the actor had rubbished all those speculations and in an interview with Indian Express, he had shared, “I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal.” The actor further clarified that they are currently celebrating their first anniversary. “I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news.”

Well, all is good in the hood, and we congratulate Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma for bringing a new life into this world! What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!

