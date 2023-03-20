The question of Salman Khan’s marriage is a never-ending debate. Considering his love life, his fans and supporters often feel sad and wish their beloved Bhaijaan a happy married life. Adding to the discussion, an old video of Salman has surfaced where he is seen talking about the kind of girl he does not want to marry. Read on to find out!

The superstar has been known for giving befitting replies to journalists. The actor has never taken a step back in giving savage replies that make netizens and his fans admire him.

Following a similar incident, during the promotion of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan was once questioned about the qualities he would want if he wanted to get into an arranged marriage. The actor gave a savage reply that made everyone laugh and applaud. He said, “Wo sab qualities, jo aapme hai, wo nahi honi chahiye” proving why he is savage bhaijaan.

Check out the video of Salman Khan talking about arranged marriage below!

A video posted by a fan page of Salman Khan has been receiving wild reactions from netizens. Checkout the video below

Reacting to the video, a user commented on the savage reply by Salman Khan and said, “Karwa li beijjati didi ne”. Another added, “Bhai ka sidhe sidha jawab😂😂”

Other explained, “Believe me he is the ceo of sigma community 🗿”. Another added, “Bro real those all rules of sigma books 😂”. His fan commented, “Salman doesn’t choose savageness. Savageness chooses Salman Khan”. Another added, “Isi chakkar me ye aajtak single hai 😂😂”

While there is no update about when Salman Khan will get married, his fans never leave his side. They have always supported their Bhaijaan whenever he gives any statement about his marriage. However, he will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is scheduled for an Eid release.

