Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise shocked everyone in the entertainment industry and his fans across the globe. The actor has been a part of Bollywood for over three decades and has made some fantastic content-rich Hindi films for fans. He’s survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik and 13-year-old daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. Now, Satish’s manager is reacting to Vashika’s Instagram account and why it has been deleted from social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Satish passed away on March 9th, 2023, due to a cardiac arrest. The actor had a son named Shanu Kaushik, who passed away when he was 2-year-old and later, at 56, Kaushik welcomed his daughter Vanshika through surrogacy. While the actor made his acting debut with Shekhar Kapoor’s ‘Masoom’, he was also known for his amazing directorial skills.

In an interview with ETimes, Satish Kaushik’s manager Santosh Rai opened up on why the late actor’s 13-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik deleted her Instagram account. He said, “You need a guardian to monitor your account until you are 13. Satish ji passed away and post that, there was no guardian on that account. Now, Vanshika is a very responsible child and soon deleted it.”

Reportedly, her account details were with the late actor Satish Kaushik and it only made sense for Vanshika Kaushik to delete that account. However, Instagram allows access to a person who is 13 or above but in some jurisdictions, the age might be higher or controlled by someone who is old enough to operate the platform legally.

In fact, the manager also revealed that his daughter has made a new Instagram account and said, “The guardian is her mother now, Mrs Shashi Kaushik.”

What are your thoughts on Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika deleting her old account and making a new one? Tell us in the space below.

