HBO’s The Sympathizer has reached its conclusion with its finale episode, ‘Endings Are Hard, Aren’t They?’ The makers could not have come up with a better title, as nobody wanted the historical black comedy series to end.

Over seven episodes, the show garnered a dedicated following owing to its riveting storyline and fascinating performances by Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. As the audience still can not get enough of the series, there is already a demand for a second season. But has The Sympathizer been renewed for a second season? Here is everything we know so far.

Will The Sympathizer Return with Season 2 on HBO?

The Sympathizer has not been renewed for a second season as of now. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the series was labelled as a limited series, which traditionally has only one season. However, Captain’s story has not ended yet, as Viet Thanh Nguyen released a sequel book to his novel in 2021, titled The Committed.

Hence, the series creators might consider adapting the second book into a new season. In the past, limited series have been converted to multi-season dramas on popular demand. For instance, HBO’s The White Lotus was initially billed as a limited series but is about to release its third season after becoming a fan favourite.

So, The Sympathizer season 2 has not been confirmed yet, but there are chances of the show’s renewal since source material for another season is available. If HBO finds the show worthy of renewal after analyzing the first season’s ratings, the network might announce season 2 in the upcoming weeks.

What will HBO’s The Sympathizer Season 2 be About?

As we revealed, another book in The Sympathizer series has already been launched so that the next season could follow the book’s plot. In The Committed, Captain arrives in Paris and adopts the disguise of a French intellectual. With Bon’s guidance, he gets involved in a drug trade while still reeling from the trauma of the Vietnam War.

Series star Hoa Xuande stated that if the show returns with season 2, it will feature much more action and devastation. “If we continue this story, we can shoot this in Paris. There’s so much more action, devastation, and loss,” he said in an interview with Esquire.

“I want to get back into the character because most of the first season explored identity and the philosophical dilemma of belief in ideology. It was a little bit more neurotic. But when we get into the second book, it’s a lot more physical, more action-packed, and I would love to continue to tell this story,” added the actor.

Who will Star in HBO’s The Sympathizer?

If the show returns for a second season, Hoa Xuande will reprise his role as the Captain, and Robert Downey Jr. will probably continue to play a variety of characters. Other actors who are expected to reprise their roles include Fred Nguyen Khan as Bốn and Alan Trong as Sonny. The rest of the cast will depend on the storyline, with new actors likely joining the show.

