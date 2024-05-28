Jim Parsons reveals what it would take for him to reprise the role of beloved Sheldon Cooper in a potential “The Big Bang Theory” Sequel. The actor portrayed quirky nerd Sheldon in 12 seasons of the CBS hit sitcom. His character amassed a massive fan following, which helped propel him to worldwide fame.

The hit sitcom, which ran from 2007 to 2019, won fourteen People’s Choice Awards, five Teen Choice Awards, and numerous Emmy nominations.

Jim Parsons won four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying Dr. Sheldon Cooper for 11 seasons. The popularity of Jim Carson’s character on the show even led to the network developing a prequel series centered around a young Sheldon Cooper.

However, despite the show touting a loyal fan base, Jim Parson revealed he is uninterested in reprising Sheldon Cooper’s role in a potential sequel.

The actor who recently returned as Sheldon Cooper in the “Young Sheldon” series finale told E! News it would take “Reincarnation” for him to consider reprising his role. He added perhaps in the “Next Lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Jim Parsons, who narrated “Young Sheldon” throughout the show’s lifetime, recalled his experience returning to the prequel series finale.

He said, “It was very special to do that. The feeling today is kind of odd. It’s the second time now because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this too. It’s a little bit different, but you shoot that final episode, and it’s wrapped for you. And then a couple of months later, it wraps for the rest of the world, and it’s a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that.”

Parson’s reluctance to reprise the role has also dashed hopes of a potential sequel to the beloved series.

