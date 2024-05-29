Renowned filmmaker Gunasekhar rose to fame with films like Choodalani Vundi, Okkadu, and Rudhramadevi. Now the director is gearing up to direct a new film titled Euphoria. He unveiled the project along with its title poster on Tuesday.

Gunasekhar shared a video announcing the title on his social media. Sharing it director wrote, “A euphoric journey begins! Presenting the title of my next – Euphoria! A soul-stirring raw cinematic experience awaits!”

The film is touted to be a youthful social drama and is produced by Neelima Guna under Guna Handmade Films. Gunasekhar is also writing the screenplay for the film with preproduction work progressing swiftly to ensure meticulous planning.

Currently the film is in its preproduction phase with shooting expected to commence soon. Further details about the primary cast and crew will be announced officially by the makers. Gunasekhar’s last directorial venture was Shaakuntalam a fantasy-drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However the film bagged disaster and recorded worst collections at Box-office. Reportedly the director appears to have finally realised that his brand of historical or fantasy films does not appeal to today’s audiences and so he is said to have directing this youthful drama.

