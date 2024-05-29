Benedict Cumberbatch is back with a fascinating story on Netflix. Eric, an upcoming psychological thriller series, features the actor in the role of an intelligent puppeteer who becomes volatile when his nine-year-old son goes missing.

The show is labeled as an emotional crime drama that follows the relentless struggles of a flawed father who faces his own demons while trying to find his son. If this premise is something that makes you intrigued, here is all you need to know about the release date, cast, and storyline of Netflix’s Eric.

Eric on Netflix: Release Date of the Psychological Thriller

Eric is all set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 30th, 2024. All six episodes of the British drama will be dropped together on the platform, so you can binge-watch the complete season at once. To enjoy the show, you will need an active subscription to Netflix, which costs $6.99 monthly with a standard ad-supported plan.

Netflix’s Eric Showcases a Father’s Desperate Pursuit to Find His Son

The series is set in 1980s New York, where Vincent is a leading puppeteer. He is extremely intelligent and passionate, but a narcissist at the same time, who does not pay much attention to his wife, Casie, and their nine-year-old son, Edgar. Vincent’s world crumbles when Edgar disappears on his way to school one morning.

The puppeteer then becomes extremely volatile as he deals with his son’s loss. Consumed by grief and guilt, he becomes obsessed with his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, believing it holds the key to Edgar’s return. As he becomes increasingly desperate, Vincent’s relationship with his family, colleagues, and the case’s detective gets strained. Eric then becomes his only hope to bring his son back.

Benedict Cumberbatch Leads the Cast of Netflix’s Eric

The show features an ensemble led by Emmy Award winner Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent. He is accompanied by Gaby Hoffmann as Casie, the loving mother of Edgar who is tired of Vincent’s behavior. Meanwhile, Edgar is played by debutant child actor Ivan Howe. The show also stars Dan Fogler as Lennie, Vincent’s colleague and best friend; McKinley Belcher III as Michael Ledroit, the detective investigating the case; Clarke Peters as George Lovett, the superintendent of Vincent’s apartment building; and Bamar Kane as Yusuf, a compassionate man living in tunnels.

Eric Trailer Promises a Thrilling Ride

Netflix launched the official trailer for the series earlier this month, which teases a thrilling narrative full of secrets and twists. You can watch it here:

