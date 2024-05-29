Author Colleen Hoover‘s best-selling book It Ends With Us has recently taken the book world by storm. It became a BookTok phenomenon after reaching the top spot in The New York Times best-selling list in 2022 for over 90 weeks.The book is currently headed to cinema, with Justin Baldoni of Jane the Virgin and Blake Lively of Gossip Girl playing the key roles. Baldoni is not only playing one of the main leads in the movie, but he is also directing it.

Here is a summary of all the information we currently know about the adaptation’s story, actors, and release date.

When is “It Ends With Us’ going to be released?

August 9, 2024 is the scheduled release date for It Ends Us in theaters. The movie is scheduled to premiere with the crime drama The Bikeriders from Focus Features.

The movie was originally slated to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA strike forced a postponement of filming, which is why the current release date was chosen.

What Is ‘It Ends With Us’ About?

The film follows Lily Bloom, a florist who falls in love with handsome and driven neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. Up until Lily’s former love reappears, the two have a passionate romance that quickly devolves into violence. Lily understands that she needs to discover the inner power to prevent the past from happening to her again after years of telling herself that she would never be with her father’s level of abuse.

Who is starring in ‘It Ends With Us’?

As revealed before, the film adaption will star Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid, respectively. In addition to the lead stars, Jenny Slate will appear as Alyssa, Ryle’s sister while Patriot Act anchor Hasan Minhaj will portray Jenny Slate’s husband and Ryle’s closest friend Marshall, Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s first love, is portrayed by Brandon Sklenar, who is another member of the cast of the movie.

Must Read: Scott Disick’s Weight Loss Drugs Featured On Kardashians Episode Sparks Outrage Online: “On The Payroll Huh”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News