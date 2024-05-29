The year 2023 was filled with excellent Hollywood releases. We already know the buzz and craze that happened for Oppenheimer and Barbie. One such movie that was heavily praised last year was ‘The Iron Claw’. It’s a biographical sports drama that received good reviews for its storytelling and performances. The film was released in US theatres on December 22, 2023.

The movie was released in theatres six months ago. The sports drama based on the Von Erich family will soon stream online in India. As the movie is based on wrestling, many Indians are fans of the sport, so one can expect people to enjoy it thoroughly.

The Iron Claw: Cast, Where & When To Watch It & More

The Iron Claw cast includes Zac Efron as Kevin Von Eric, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Michael J Harney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James. Sean Durkin wrote and directed the film. Zac and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) were tremendously praised for their performances.

Where & When To Watch The Movie?

The Iron Claw can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India. The film will be released online on June 14, 2024.

Watch The Iron Claw Trailer Below –

About the film and Erich brothers, actor Zac Efron said in a statement, “They were just magnets for attention and the biggest rock stars in wrestling to ever come out of Texas. They had a very quick rise, and they shined really bright. They were just dynamic athletes, all of them. And then awful things started to happen. They had a bond that was unlike any other relationship in the world. Your bond with your brother is the most special thing you have. And they had a bounty of it in this family.”

