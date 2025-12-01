The Running Man is moving through its third weekend with a kind of slow energy, edging closer to the top 50 highest-grossing films of the year while carrying the weight of its own troubled launch. The fourth Stephen King adaptation of the season came in with a slow pulse and an underwhelming start, both in the US and worldwide, and the numbers tell a story that studio executives would rather not read.

The Running Man Box Office After 15 Days Paints A Bleak Picture

After 15 days in theaters, the film has reached $60.5 million worldwide. That total leans heavily on US audiences, who have supplied $34.2 million, while the remaining $26.3 million trickles in from 54 overseas markets, per Box Office Mojo.

The film was made on a $110 million budget, and the break-even target stands at a distant $275 million. The path toward that number looks more like a fading trail than a real goal. Even Thanksgiving weekend, usually the moment when films catch an unexpected second wind, offered only a modest lift. The Running Man is now struggling to even approach the $100 million global mark. What makes it sting a little more is the steady loss of theater screens in the US and around the world. With fewer screens, the film’s ability to collect money shrinks by the day, and theater owners seem in no mood to hold on to a title that is not delivering.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

North America – $34.2 million

International – $26.3 million

Worldwide – $60.5 million

A Small Win Among Stephen King Adaptations

During the recent three-day Thanksgiving haul, the domestic box office generated only $3.7 million from 2,749 theaters. Saturday and Sunday likely pushed the number a bit higher, but the total remains far below any strong expectation.

Still, the film has carved out one accomplishment. The Running Man is now heading toward the position of the second-highest-grossing Stephen King movie, gliding past The Long Walk and trailing only The Monkey. It may be a small victory, but it somehow keeps the movie in the conversation.

Outgrossing The Roses But Still Trailing Overseas

The Running Man has also outgrossed Benedict Cumberbatch’s 2025 dark comedy romance reboot The Roses, which finished with a worldwide total of just $51.9 million. Even though The Running Man earned more both domestically and globally, it still trails The Roses by more than $10 million in overseas numbers.

With the pace it is keeping, recovering that gap looks nearly impossible. Still, the film continues to inch forward, one weekend at a time, carrying its story toward whatever final number awaits it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

