Keerthy Suresh Believes She Could Be The Perfect Match For This Tollywood Actor

Keerthy Suresh became widely recognized for her role in the film Mahanati. Recently, she received a Filmfare Award for her performance in Dasara.

In a recent interview, Keerthy Suresh expressed her desire to work with Jr NTR. She first met him at the Mahanati audio launch and felt they would make a great on-screen duo. Jr NTR hosted a success party for the Mahanati team, which left a lasting impression on Keerthy due to his energetic and friendly personality.

“I saw Jr NTR garu for the first time at the Mahanati audio launch. I thought we would make a great pair to work on a film together. On the release day of Mahanati, NTR Sir hosted a success party for the team at his residence. He was sweet, fun, and energetic,” said Keerthy Suresh.

Jr NTR’s Current Projects

Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, scheduled to premiere on October 10, 2024. The film features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also includes notable actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Originally set for an April release, the film was delayed due to pending post-production work.

Following Devara, Jr NTR will begin work on NTR 31 with director Prasanth Neel. This project is highly anticipated, especially after Neel’s successes with KGF and Salaar. There is speculation among fans about a possible crossover with KGF or Salaar, hinted at by Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the makers have not revealed many details. NTR 31 will feature music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, with production by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under N.T.R Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Keerthy Suresh’s Upcoming Projects

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects include Revolver Rita, Raghu Thatha, Kannivedi, and Baby John. Currently, she has no Telugu films lined up. Raghu Thatha is set for a theatrical release on August 15, competing with Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan and Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan. Additionally, the horror-comedy Demonte Colony 2 will also be released on Independence Day 2024, adding to the box office competition.

Must Read: Sai Pallavi: The Ramayana Actress Who Refused Payment For A Flop Film – Her Journey From Debut To Controversy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News