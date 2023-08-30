South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who primarily works in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industry, never fails to impress her fans with her acting skills or her social media presence. With almost 16 million followers on Instagram, the Rang De actress is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Born to the film producer Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, Keerthy began her acting career as a child actress by appearing in several films, including Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam and Kureban, produced by her father in early 2000s. Later in 2013, the actress bagged her first lead role in Priyadarshan’s Malayalam horror comedy titled Geethanjali. Despite a couple of box office flops, Keerthy has a high demand in the South and do you know her net worth?

The Mahanati actress has an estimated net worth of around $5 million i.e. INR 41 crore in 2023. Keerthy Suresh’s monthly income is over INR 35 lakhs with an annual income of more than INR 4 crores. Keerthy’s income comes mainly from acting in films and television shows along with endorsements and brand deals. The Miss India actress charges around INR 3 to 4 crore per movie.

Keerthy Suresh charges upto INR 30 lakh per endorsement. For the unversed, she is the brand ambassador for several popular brands such as Reliance Trends, Usha International, Jos Alukkas, Usha International Limited and others.

Due to her extreme popularity on social media, the 30-year-old actress charges more than INR 25 lakh rupees for each sponsored post on Instagram. Apart from these, she has a few other income sources as she has also ventured into other businesses and has many investments.

Keerthy Suresh also owns a number of properties across the country including her lavish house in Chennai where she lives with her parents. The Ring Master actress also owns a posh apartment in the Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad.

Keerthy also has a fascination for fancy cars and owns quite a few of them, including a Volvo S90, worth INR 60 lakh, a BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth INR 1.38 crore, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLC43 priced at INR 81 lakh, a Toyota Innova Crysta that ranges about Rs. 25 lakh and several others.

