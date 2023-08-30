Hailey Bieber is currently making headlines ever since she was dropping hints about adding a new product to her company Rhode. As the day finally came, Justin Bieber turned cheerleader for his wife and stood by her side in her support. The singer even wore a sweatshirt that read his wife’s name and posted her on his Instagram. Amid the love that he is showering on his wife, netizens are convinced it is Hailey who is posting from JB’s account as Selena Gomez recently dropped her new song.

Justin and Hailey were an item in the mid 2010s for a few years. However, things did not work and they broke it off, only to reconcile in 2018 and get married in a secret ceremony. The couple is now married for almost five years and they never fail to show each other their support.

Justin Bieber, earlier this week, made his Instagram comeback by posting the first picture in a few months. Since then, the Sorry singer has been posting his beloved wife on Instagram and cheering for her thriving brand Rhode. He even accompanied her to the launch even and, like a true cheerleader, wore a sweatshirt that had Hailey’s name on it.

In an adorable picture, the couple could be seen getting cosied up as they relaxed on a couch twinning in grey coloured co-ord sets. The one that the Grammy-winning singer wore had thin cutouts all over it and Hailey Bieber written in white. The model laid on the couch, lying her head on Justin Bieber’s lap. The duo looked at each other while playing with their pet pooches. The other slide featured the 26-year-old all dressed in a red dress for the launch event.

Reacting to the post, many netizens claimed Hailey has been posting herself from Justin Bieber’s account. One wrote, “I follow u Justin not Hailey,” while another wrote, “These are so cringy because we KNOW Justin is not the one uploading”

A third one wrote, “Hailey get off his phone,” while a fourth one commented, “Hailey needs to give him his phone back already smh.”

Some also mentioned that Justin has been posting Hailey Bieber’s pictures only after Selena Gomez released her new song Single Soon.

