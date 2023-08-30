Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s most successful and good-looking couple. The ex-couple shares six children together, and the Maleficent actress is often spotted with them in SoHo, New York. Today, we bring you a throwback to Brad’s heated argument with his ex-wife, Jolie, for smoking a cigarette after her double mastectomy surgery. Scroll below to take a look at the photo!

This incident went viral in 2014, the same year the couple tied the knot after living together for many years. Before Jolie, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston and while the Fight Club actor allegedly cheated on the Friends actress with Angelina.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, in 2014, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s smoking a cigarette picture went viral on social media. While Brad looked dapper in a casual look with sunglasses and a hat, Jolie wore a long shrug and paired it with a t-shirt and pants.

After the pictures went viral, a source close to In Touch magazine said, “When Brad threw up his arms you could see the frustration on his face. He was clearly exasperated with her,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

The source added, “They kept talking over each other and putting their hands up in anger. They were upset but getting nowhere. Angelina looked like she was on the verge of tears.”

They were reportedly smoking on a terrace of the InterContinental Hotel, and Brad Pitt’s hand gesture started the rumours of a heated argument in the first place.

Take a look at their picture below:

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s heated argument from back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

