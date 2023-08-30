Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a spitting image of her parents, and the resemblance with the actors is just uncanny. She has got the good looks of both her parents along with the fashion genes as she gets spotted in her new look spending time with a friend in Los Angeles on Monday. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Shiloh, among all the other kids, reportedly struggled with the divorce of Angelina and Brad, and there were once reports of her taking off from the house after the Bullet Train actor started dating an Angelina look-alike model a few years back. She is also pretty close with Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston and likes hanging out with her.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on Monday was spotted with a friend in Los Angeles, as per Page Six, but that’s not the news; it’s her new look. The star kid was seen sporting a funky pink buzzcut while being out with a friend for lunch. The 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt nailed the casual look as she sported a black graphic tee paired with denim shorts and sneakers. She completed the look with a black backpack. Her friend, too, looked comfy and casual in a plain white T-shirt and grey trousers.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her friend looked happy and jolly while eating at a table outside a grocery store. She was then seen carrying a bottle and a few boxes of food, and then she hugged her friend goodbye at the parking lot.

Shiloh is often spotted with her mother, Angelina Jolie, who, by the way, got a new tattoo on her middle finger that started a lot of speculations and apparently gets less time with her father, Brad Pitt. Pitt, on the other hand, is busy in his relationship with Ines de Ramon but is always proud of his kids, including Shiloh. Last year, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke about her viral video dancing to Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ and said, “It brings a tear to the eye. [She is] very beautiful.”

The pictures of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have been all over the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and you can take a look at them here:

#AngelinaJolie Shiloh with pink hair on Monday. Lunch with friend at Erewhon in Studio City. pic.twitter.com/pO4h9DFIwc — Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) August 29, 2023

Tell us your thoughts on Shiloh’s new haircut in the comments. And for more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

