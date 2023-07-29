Jennifer Aniston is one of the most gorgeous divas in Hollywood who is known for her versatile acting chops. Along with that, she has shown a unique fashion evolution through her time. Be it Rachel from Friends or Audrey from Murder Mystery – her characters have also been quite sound in fashion.

Whenever she steps out, Jennifer always opts to put her best fashion foot forward. She is always picture ready, be it for the premieres, red-carpet events or casual outings. Today, we stumbled upon one of her throwback-papped pictures where she looked breathtaking as ever. Scroll ahead to check it out.

In the picture found on Pinterest, Jennifer Aniston can be seen making her way to the streets wearing a casual close-neck sleeveless black LBD (Little Black Dress), which she paired with a black strap bag, shoes, a watch and black sunnies. At first look, it might seem too simple to notice, but Aniston always knows how to grab attention. She wore the outfit ditching her bra and flashing her poking n*pples through it.

Check out the picture here:

For makeup, it seemed the Friends actress kept it minimal with lots of sunscreen, concealer, dewy foundation, a little bit of blush and glossy lip shade. Jennifer Aniston likes to keep her hair open and flaunt the bounce in it. However, did you know Jen had supported ‘free the n*pples’ revolution and had often ditched her bra in the series?

But most of the time, when Jennifer’s n*pples were popping out of her outfits, it’s because her n*pples are sensitive to weather. Yes, that’s right. Amanda Holden once confessed, “Jennifer Aniston has the same problem. We’re very sensitive to weather conditions!”

Well, now you know. However, whenever Jennifer Aniston makes her way into the city, we are always in awe of her beauty. She is proving every day that age is just a number. Let us know your thoughts about this look.

