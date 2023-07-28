‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid looked happy and in love as they stepped out in New York for a date night.

The ‘Scream’ star was spotted alongside her longtime partner as they grabbed a bite to eat, reports The Mirror.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 59-year-old, Courteney Cox looked stunning in a casual look as she paired a white t-shirt and jeans combination with a denim jacket. She accessorised the outfit with a crossover black purse and white trainers. She completed the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Courteney Cox’s partner Johnny, 47, also went for the dressed down look as he opted for an all black look, including a black leather jacket over the top of a zipped hoody.

As per The Mirror, the American actress and Brit musician have been dating since 2013. By 2014, they had announced their engagement. Despite things taking a downward turn and their engagement later being called off, the pair have remained together, and look closer than ever.

Courteney Cox first met Johnny at a party in Los Angeles when they were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

Courteney Cox was previously wed to ‘Scream’ co-star David Arquette. They were married between 1999 and 2010 and share a daughter, Coco, 19, — to whom Jennifer Aniston is her godmother.

In April, David opened up about their marriage, saying he felt “inferior” at times.

He said her mammoth earnings during the height of her ‘Friends‘ fame was a struggle for him as she earned up to $1million per episode for her portrayal of Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom.

David, who was by no means failing in his career during their marriage, said her success was “difficult” to swallow as he desperately wanted to be the one to “pick up the check”.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie’s Mr & Mrs Smith Director Drew A Direct Comparison With Tom Cruise Taking A Dig At The Actress Over Their Creative Difference: “That Would Never Happen With Tom”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News