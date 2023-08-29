Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. Often the two make headlines for their PDA-filled pics that go viral on social media. They are also often spotted with mismatched looks in public, which has now become a topic of discussion among netizens.

The couple sparked online conversations with their contrasting fashion selections; Hailey drew attention in a bold red dress, while Justin went for an exceedingly casual outfit. Scroll down to know more.

During their outing, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made a pit stop at the Krispy Kreme in Times Square. Hailey showcased her legs in a crimson mini-dress, complemented by coordinating heels and a red handbag. To complete her ensemble, the model pulled her brunette locks into an updo and added a silver necklace with the initial ‘B’.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber opted for a decidedly more relaxed attire, donning a grey hoodie paired with matching shorts and vibrant yellow crocs. Their distinct outfits prompted fans to engage in discussions about their contrasting style preferences, with one playfully remarking that they ‘never seem to be dressed for the same occasion’.

Take a look at their pics below:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive at Krispy Kreme in Times Square in New York City. pic.twitter.com/07dx6YQX9f — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2023

they are never dressed for the same event https://t.co/m1AGGsO5qN — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) August 28, 2023

He should have made a little bit of an effort. — Anita (PhD)👀 (@peterobi4eva) August 29, 2023

Justin looks like he’s part of the security guard — Michael (@Maiikuhl) August 29, 2023

their stylists dont even have each others phone numbers — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) August 28, 2023

She’s ready for the Met Gala and he’s ready to go to the soup kitchen for a hot meal — Grizz Szn (@Reedh98) August 29, 2023

I swear he dresses specifically to embarass her — Angel (@Lorica1111) August 29, 2023

Why is she dressed like that for donuts? 😂 — Hesham LFC🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@hesham91lfc) August 29, 2023

This excursion follows recent reports indicating that Hailey Bieber has assumed a significant role in her husband Justin Bieber’s business dealings. Page Six report claimed that Hailey has taken the reins and is deeply immersed in these matters. “She’s an active participant in meetings, speaking on his behalf,” the source revealed to the publication.

The insider went on to highlight that their collaboration is turning them into a formidable power couple. “She’s become an integral part of every aspect of his endeavours,” the source elaborated. Justin and Hailey initially started dating in December 2015, briefly parting ways the following month before rekindling their relationship in June 2018.

