Hailey Bieber always takes advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. The model-turned-entrepreneur is currently on a promotional spree as her skincare brand, Rhode, launches a new Strawberry lip treatment, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. Meanwhile, her theme for the product is red, and she’s been giving us back-to-back sensational outfits to remember and we’re drooling over her toned long legs in a red hot tiny dress owning the strawberry makeup trend, and we can’t get enough. Scroll below to take a look!

Hailey enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 50 million followers on Instagram. She’s married to singer Justin Bieber, and the duo always sets out couple goals with their PDA.

Now, talking about her latest promotional spree, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a tiny strapless dress in red, looking literally like a glazed donut. Regarding fashion, Hailey is an icon who is spot-on with her style and spontaneity every time she steps out in public.

Talking about this one in particular, the model wore a strapless Ermanno Scervino dress in red and put a racy display while flaunting her toned long legs and a perfectly sculpted collarbone. The dress had a corset bodice attached to a skirt and paired with matching Maison Ernest heels and accessorised her outfit with a mini bag and diamond jewellery with a B initial necklace and strawberry-shaped earrings.

Hailey Bieber updated her makeup following the strawberry sunkissed trend with blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and a neat bun with fringes falling on her head to complete the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive at Krispy Kreme in Times Square in New York City. pic.twitter.com/07dx6YQX9f — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 28, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Obsessed would be an understatement for Hailey Bieber! We STAN this woman.

