The Family Man is one of the greatest shows made in Indian cinema. Created by Raj & DK, the show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. While fans are desperately waiting for the third season, we’ve got you an interesting peg, and can you guess who was the first choice to play Srikant Tiwari and no, we’re not talking about Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, or Manoj. It was none other than South megastar Chiranjeevi, and the series was initially supposed to be a Telugu film; scroll below to read the scoop.

Honestly, it’s difficult to imagine anyone else playing Srikant other than Manoj, but in a recent interview, producer Ashwini Dutt made a huge revelation about approaching Chiranjeevi for the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Telugu producer Ashwini, in a recent interview, revealed that South megastar Chiranjeevi was the first choice to play the protagonist role in The Family Man. In fact, it was initially supposed to be a Telugu film by Raj & DK and not a full-fledged show.

The creators wrote the script keeping in mind Chiran, but he rejected the film and was concerned whether the fans would accept him as a father of two in The Family Man. In fact, when the same was conveyed to the makers, they wanted to make edits to the script for the megastar, but somehow, the project didn’t materialise with him.

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 by Raj & DK was released in June 2021 and starred Samantha in a pivotal role, and she was critically acclaimed for her role of Raji in the show.

What are your thoughts on Chiranjeevi being the first choice to play Manoj Bajpayee’s role in The Family Man? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: The Idol Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Cancelled For Season 2 Despite Massive Buzz & Streak Of Controversies, Viewers Are Happy As They Celebrate “It Should Have Never Began”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News