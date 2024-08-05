Devadoothan Re-release Box Office Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Sets New Record In Kerala

Twenty-four years after its initial release and theatrical flop, the musical horror classic Devadoothan was digitally remastered and re-released in theatres on July 26, 2024. The film, starring Mohanlal, has grossed 3.2 crore as of August 4, 2024.

Originally debuting in 2000 with a production budget of around 1 crore, the movie was a significant investment for the Malayalam film industry and a substantial setback for its producer, Siyad Koker. Siyad Koker’s daughter decided to re-release the film, and it has now proven successful.

The film achieved cult classic status through TV broadcasts and social media film groups, which gave the creators the confidence to pursue the re-release. Public reception has been positive since the re-release, particularly among the younger generation.

According to the original director, Sibi Malayil, who was also involved in the restoration, some unnecessary elements were edited out. Santosh Thundiyil’s cinematography has been praised by viewers, and Vidyasagar’s songs and background score of Devadoothan have experienced a revival in popular culture. As a musical horror film, the soul of the movie has always been its music, and Vidyasagar’s compositions are a primary reason for the film’s enduring popularity.

Featuring Mohanlal as Vishal Krishnamoorthy, Jaya Prada as Angelina Ignatious, Janardanan as the Principal, Vijayalakshmi as Sneha, Murali as Alberto, Jagathy Sreekumar as the Priest, and Vineeth Kumar as Maheswar, the film’s horror elements are somewhat weak but visually captivating. Mohanlal delivers a stunning performance, and Jaya Prada’s portrayal of Angelina Ignatious adds significant emotional depth, particularly in the climactic scenes.

