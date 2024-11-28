Pushpa 2: The Rule has yet to hit the theaters, but leading lady Rashmika Mandanna has already hinted at Pushpa 3. The actress recently shared an Instagram story where she seemingly confirmed the development of the third installment of the blockbuster franchise.

The Allu Arjun starrer movie series began with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, a massive commercial success, and Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to break box office records further. The franchise producers also said they would make Pushpa 3 if the audience received the second part well.

Rashmika Mandanna drops a hint about Pushpa 3 on Instagram.

The team of Pushpa 2 concluded the film’s shoot on November 25th. Marking the occasion, Rashmika Mandanna penned an emotional note on her Instagram story, revealing how she felt overwhelmed on the last day of the shoot. The actress highlighted that out of the seven to eight years of her career, she has only spent five on the Pushpa sets.

Rashmika’s following sentence grabbed everyone’s attention, as she almost confirmed the development of Pushpa 3 by writing, “The Last five years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally, it was my last day. Of course, there’s still so much work left, and apparently, there’s a part 3.”

The actress’s revelation has excited fans as Pushpa remains one of the most successful franchises in recent times. Further talking about her feelings on finishing the shoot, Rashmika wrote, “It felt overwhelming..it felt like it was ending, some sort of sadness that even I didn’t understand and suddenly all the emotions came together and the days of tough work came rushing back to me.”

She then expressed gratitude toward Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and the team of the first two Pushpa films. Allu Arjun also shared a picture from the final day of the film’s shoot on Instagram and wrote, “What a journey.”

Meanwhile, Pushpa producer Ravi Shankar had talked about a potential part 3 during an event in Hyderabad in October this year. He said, “If Pushpa 2 meets the same level of love from the audience, we’re ready to move forward with Pushpa 3.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters on December 5, 2024.

