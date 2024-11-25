Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are seemingly on the way to confirming their relationship after years of dating rumors. A few days ago, Vijay revealed that he is committed to someone and has dated a co-star. Now, Rashmika has opened up about her wedding plans. She said that everyone knows who she will get married to. While the power couple has not explicitly made their relationship public, they are dropping subtle hints about their romance.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Interesting Update On Wedding Plans

On Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna appeared at the launch event of the song Kissik from her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Chennai. During the event, the host asked her about her wedding plans. She was asked, “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy.” To this, the actress replied, “Everyone knows about it,” leading to cheers from the audience.

Her co-star Allu Arjun also laughed at the response, and Rashmika seemed to enjoy the moment. She further hinted at her relationship rumors with Vijay Deverakonda and said, “I know what answer you want, I know it well.” The host then joked that he did not understand who she was referring to. Rashmika replied, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally.”

Vijay Deverakonda Recently Confirmed Being In A Relationship

Rashmika’s statement comes just a few days after Vijay revealed he was seeing someone. In an interview with Curly Tales, he said, “I have (dated a co-star before). I’m 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it’s a choice not to.”

Rashmika and Vijay co-starred in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The duo have been rumored to be dating ever since. Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa 2, which is set to hit the screens on December 5th, 2024.

