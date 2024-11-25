Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently basking in the glory of his latest hit, Amaran, attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Saturday. He notably served as a special guest at the event and participated in the “From Small Screen to Big Dreams” masterclass.

During the session, Sivakarthikeyan took a moment to praise his fellow actor and KGF star Yash. The actor remembered Yash’s iconic contributions to the Kannada film industry. He also revealed his feelings about having a special connection with the Masterpiece star’s journey since both rose from humble beginnings.

Similar to Yash, Sivakarthikeyan also started in the small-screen arena and later achieved significant success in Indian cinema. “I love everyone’s work. Whenever a good film arrives, I watch it and I respect their work. But, what Yash did for the Kannada film industry is remarkable. It was the Kannada industry’s success when KGF 1 came, but when KGF 2 came, it was the Indian film industry’s success,” the Amaran star said during the session.

He also highlighted Yash’s influence and said, “What Yash did was remarkable. He didn’t just take himself to another level but also his industry to the next level. I always admire Yash and wish him the best.” Sivakarthikeyan’s masterclass at IFFI offered a compelling glimpse into the power of perseverance and how actors like him and Yash have shattered boundaries. It also shed light on how they inspired millions through their meteoric rise from television to cinema’s grand stage.

