Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for years. Recently, the speculation gained momentum again. In a recent interview, Vijay hinted at being in a relationship, saying, “I am not single.”

Shortly after his statement, a photo of Vijay and Rashmika went viral on social media. The picture shows the duo having lunch together. It was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together.”

In the photo, Vijay can be seen enjoying his meal. Rashmika sits across from him, with her back facing the camera. Another close-up shot shows Rashmika eating dessert and looking at her plate. This photo originally appeared on Rashmika’s Instagram in August. She shared it as part of her “Dear Diary” series with the caption, “Sweet treats – describes a major part of my life.”

Fans reacted to the viral photo with excitement. One user commented, “This is one of the most open secret relationships.” Another said, “They don’t want to ruin a good thing by talking about it.”

Meanwhile, yesterday at Pushpa 2‘s Kissik song launch, Rashmika Mandanna was asked if she would marry someone from the industry. The actress candidly responded to the question, saying, “Everyone knows about it,” and the crowd went berserk.

During his interview, Vijay addressed his relationship status. He said, “I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?” He also mentioned dating a co-star before but did not name anyone. Fans believe he was referring to Rashmika.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to star in VD 12. Rashmika Mandanna is all set for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun.

