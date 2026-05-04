Kriti Sanon is on a roll with back-to-back successful films in her kitty. In the post-COVID era, she had a disappointing run before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she delivered a much-needed success, and post that, she scored a hat-trick of successful films at the Indian box office. Amid such a strong run, she has a chance to achieve an exciting opening-day feat with Cocktail 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Cocktail 2 aims for a good start at the Indian box office

The Cocktail sequel is scheduled to release in theaters on June 19, and it has already grabbed attention due to the success of the Jab Talak song. Considering it’s a light-hearted romantic comedy, it needed a good music album to build the pre-release buzz, and the first track has just given the film a positive momentum. Also, the overall vibe and the sequel factor ensure a good start for the film

Kriti Sanon is likely to score a hat-trick of double-digit openings

Cocktail 2 is definitely enjoying a good hype among the young audience, and it is likely to open really well at the Indian box office. As of now, it looks certain that the film will score 10 crore or more on day 1. With such an expected start, Kriti Sanon is likely to deliver a hat-trick of double-digit openings in India.

Kriti Sanon’s last release, Tere Ishk Mein, opened strongly by scoring 15.81 crore net on day 1. Before that, her Crew opened at 10.21 crore net. So, with Cocktail 2, she’s likely to pull off a hat-trick of 10 crore or more openings at the Indian box office. Hopefully, it’ll also keep her winning streak intact, giving her fourth consecutive successful film.

More about the film

The upcoming romantic comedy entertainer is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, which was released in 2012. It was a big success at the worldwide box office, grossing around 122 crore.

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