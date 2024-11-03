The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar was released on October 31, 2024. The movie struck a positive chord with the audience right upon its release. Not only has the movie gotten positive reviews from critics and the masses alike, but it has also been doing well at the box office. According to the latest update, the expected OTT release date for the movie is now out.

Lucky Baskhar’s Plot

After Kurup and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaa, Dulquer Salmaan plays another street-smart and conniving con man who makes it big against all odds. Lucky Baskhar revolves around a simple cashier’s journey to becoming a millionaire. Dulquer plays Baskhar Kumar, a man embroiled in a money laundering case on a quest to make some quick bucks.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is expected to be released on Netflix, the OTT streaming platform. The release date is also out now. Lucky Baskhar will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform on November 30, 2024. This will surely come as a great news for those who are unable to watch the movie in the theatres at the moment. They can enjoy the acclaimed period drama in the comfort of their homes by the end of November.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Maanasa Choudhary, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas and Sarvadaman D Banerjee in the lead roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The movie has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The movie marks Dulquer’s 32nd film as a lead actor. The movie clashed with other big releases like Amaran and Bagheera at the box office.

Take A Look At The Lucky Baskhar Trailer

