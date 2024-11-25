We’re just a few days away from witnessing the release of the most-awaited Indian film of 2024, Pushpa 2, which is originally titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is set for a big release on December 5, but the makers have shockingly failed to generate the required hype around their magnum opus. Yes, the earth-shattering box office start is definitely on the cards, but it seems that something is missing that could take this film to a whole new level.

The first installment was released in 2021, and ever since then, there’s been excitement around the sequel. Between 2021 and 2024, we witnessed the real potential of franchise films. So, there’s a lot of pressure on the Pushpa sequel to deliver unprecedented numbers. In such a situation, solid hype is needed around the film, and though the makers are trying their best, the much-needed punch is still missing.

Recently, the trailer of Pushpa 2 was released, and though it enjoyed a good response from the masses, it lacked that wow factor. After the trailer, there were high expectations from the Kissik song featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun. However, it opened to mixed reactions from the viewers. The impact of all this could be seen in overseas advance booking, as the big spike is missing in day-to-day ticket bookings.

Amid this, it is now learned that the makers will be releasing the release trailer of trailer 2 of Pushpa 2. Reportedly, there’s an event in Hyderabad on November 30. During this event, the release trailer is expected to be unveiled. It is said to be an important promotional asset, and it might take the hype to the next level, which is the need of the hour.

So, it could be said that the fate of Pushpa 2’s opening day at the box office will be decided on November 30. If the release trailer turns out to be exciting, then we’ll witness the rampage of another level at ticket windows.

