Virat Kohli is the most followed Instagram personality in India. He charges a whopping sum of 14 crores for a social media post. But it looks like cricket is gradually enjoying more popularity in India as MS Dhoni & Sachin Tendulkar also beat Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and other superstars in star power. Scroll below for the latest report!

Hansa Research carried out research on the top 10 Indian celebrities across the film and cricket industry who have enjoyed the most stardom. The study is based on responses by 4000 residents across 36 cities. Interestingly, there is only one South superstar in the last, despite Telugu and Tamil movies minting massive box office moolah. If that’s not enough, the list features only one female actress.

Virat Kohli ranks #1

As expected, Virat Kohli is the most loved celebrity. He enjoys massive popularity owing to his remarkable cricket career. The 36-year-old also has a showbiz connection, as his wife, Anushka Sharma, is a Bollywood actress. Their personal lives often dominate tabloid headlines.

Cricketers take over #2 & #3 spot

There’s been another surprising revelation. MS Dhoni ranks second, while Sachin Tendulkar is in the number 4 spot. The three aforementioned cricket legends have taken over the entire country with their massive fandom!

Take a look at the top 10 Indian celebrities of 2024, as per Hansa Research:

Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Amitabh Bachchan Allu Arjun Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone

Yes, you read that right! Allu Arjun has taken over superstars like Aamir Khan and Prabhas. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has left behind Alia Bhatt, Samantha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other Indian actresses to find a spot on the list.

Based on the list, it would be safe to say that cricketers are taking over the country now!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates.

Must Read: “Aishwarya Rai Is Disliked By Shweta Bachchan & Shrima Rai”: Netizens React As Aish’s Sister-In-Law Gets Into Heated Argument With Her Fan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News