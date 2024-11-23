Akshay Kumar is an all-rounder today who got fame as an action star. He was also in the limelight for his allegedly casanova persona. He was once reportedly in a relationship with Raveena Tandon, and there were also reports of the actor’s closeness to veteran actress Rekha. The trio worked together in the movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Raveena once put a stop to all the rumors about Akshay and Rekha, revealing that he did not have any such feelings towards the senior actress; instead, he only tolerated him for the movie. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, directed by Umesh Mehra, was released in 1996. It featured Rekha in her first villainous role. It was one of the highest-grossing films of that year and part of the Khiladi film series. For the uninitiated, Raveena and Akshay were reportedly dating in the 90s. The former once revealed that they started seeing each other in 1995. They even got engaged, but things did not go as planned, and the duo parted ways.

According to a Hindustan Times report, there were rumors about Rekha and Akshay Kumar’s romance in the media. However, Raveena Tandon once dismissed them all and revealed that the Khiladi of Bollywood wanted to escape from Rekha and only tolerated her for the movie.

In an interview with Reddit, Raveena said, “I don’t think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film.”

She also revealed that there was a point when she had to step in. Raveena Tandon added, “At one point, she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That’s when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far.”

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar worked together in Mohra, and it is one of the cult classics in the Hindi film industry. It is also one of the most memorable movies of the duo’s career. They reportedly parted ways in 1998, and after that, Akshay started dating Twinkle Khanna. They got married in 2001. Meanwhile, Raveena and Akshay reunited after two decades for the movie Welcome to the Jungle, which is expected to be released in December.

