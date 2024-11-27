Salman Khan is among the most loved superstars, enjoying a massive nationwide fan base. Numerous examples of his generosity have been documented, and another instance came to light when Aamir Khan revealed how Salman Khan helped him secure the title for his film Dangal.

At a press conference, Aamir Khan shared an interesting story about how Salman Khan played a key role in securing the title for his film Dangal. Aamir explained, “There’s something I really need to thank Salman for, and that’s the Dangal title. It wasn’t initially available to us—it was owned by Puneet Issar. I knew Salman was close to Puneet, so I called him on a Monday and asked, ‘Can you help me get this title? Can you arrange a meeting with Puneet?’ Salman, being the supportive friend he is, reached out to Puneet and said, ‘Aamir needs the title for his film, even though he’s working on Sultan and there’s talk of rivalry between the two films.’ Despite the rumors, Salman really came through for us. He facilitated the meeting, and Puneet was incredibly kind and generous. I owe a lot to Salman for making this happen.”

“He said ki Mai yaar use nahi kar raha hu aaplog use kar lo. And that’s how we got the title Dangal.” He added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beingsamimkhan (@beingsamim_khan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Dhoom 4: Jhoothi Shraddha Kapoor Joins Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor & We’re Guessing Who Might Replace Abhishek Bachchan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News