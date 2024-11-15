In the last decade or so, we have heard about several ambitious projects that never saw the day of lights. Unfortunately, that list has just gotten bigger as Ashwatthama joined it. Yes, you read that right! The much-talked-about magnum opus is not happening anymore, and while many were excited about the project, it’s definitely a blessing in disguise for Shahid Kapoor. Keep reading to know why we say so!

Set against the backdrop of the Mahabharata, the magnum opus was supposed to narrate the story of an immortal warrior, Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya. This project has been in discussions for years and was planned to be made on a grand scale. If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal was supposed to play the titular role initially, but things never fell into place.

Due to budget issues, the magnum opus was put on hold, but later, it was learned that Ranveer Singh was on board to play the titular role. Back then, Aditya Dhar was supposed to direct, but again, plans were put on hold, and there were rumors that the film had been shelved. Amid such reports, this year, it was officially announced that Shahid Kapoor had joined the project, and Kannada filmmaker Sachin Ravi will be directing It.

Now, as per the latest reports, Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment isn’t making Ashwatthama, and the project has been shelved due to monetary reasons. While Shahid Kapoor fans might have been upset about it, we feel like it’s a blessing in disguise for him

Time-consuming project

With a grand-scale production involved, Ashwatthama was a time-consuming project that would have occupied Shahid Kapoor for a couple of years. Investing such a time in just one film doesn’t look feasible today. After 2019’s Kabir Singh, the actor hasn’t delivered a big box office success. So, instead of investing years in a single film, he can make a strong comeback with two or three quick films.

The pressure of delivering big

Magnum opuses often come with the burden of delivering a big blast at the box office. Crossing 100 crores and 200 crores are now lower benchmarks, and expectations are usually sky-high for films made on a grand scale. So, for actors, it’s always a pressure to pull off a big hit. Failing to achieve big numbers forms a negative perception.

Big investment and low returns

In the past, we have seen several period films from Bollywood crash at the box office, and the biggest reason behind it is the exorbitant budget. While budgets are huge, returns are not much, making such films a risky bet. Also, Ashwatthama has always been in the negative limelight, considering its budget and delays. So, it seemingly looked like a gamble for Shahid Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Ram Leela Box Office: Deepika Padukone Was Paid Only 0.90% Of The Earnings In Salary But Witnessed A Hike Of 600% Post The Massive Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News