Yep, you read that right. Once upon a Hollywood red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston had a moment that got everyone’s heads turning. It was the 2016 Emmys, and the two were spotted laughing, chatting, and sparking all kinds of dating rumors. Priyanka shut it down quickly, though—she later joked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying, “I only met him for 15 minutes; he was just adjusting my dress.” The internet did its thing, and suddenly, the world was ready to ship them.

But here’s where it gets juicier. While all those rumors swirled, Priyanka was in a “tumultuous” relationship at the time. That’s when Nick Jonas slid into her DMs, starting what would become their modern fairytale. She discussed it on the Armchair Expert podcast: “I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time.” And the vibe wasn’t lost on their friends, who were all about playing matchmaker. “He’s single, too. He’s not with that girl, but he is,” her friends hinted. It was complicated on all fronts.

Priyanka wasn’t ready to dive in just yet. She’d been through her share of love-life loops and had a history of giving too much. She explained, “A lot of the pattern in my relationships was me feeling gaslit because I gave that kind of power to the people I was with, where I was like, ‘You come first.’” Her exes had a flair for drama, and she’d finally had enough.

After stepping back and re-evaluating, Priyanka took some well-deserved time to herself. “The last relationship—and the year and a half that I took before I met my husband—gave me so much clarity on what I needed,” she said. She finally saw things differently: it was about what she needed, not just what she wanted.

And then there was that whole age thing—Priyanka was 35, Nick was 25. “I stopped it because I judged the book by the cover. I was like, ‘I wanna settle down. I’ve been there. I’ve done the fun dating thing,’” she admitted. But as they kept talking (and eventually hit the 2017 Met Gala together), she realized there was more to Nick than meets the eye.

Fast-forward to 2018, Priyanka and Nick were officially dating, and by the end of the year, they were married in a jaw-dropping wedding in India. And now? Priyanka laughs at the whole age thing, calling Nick “a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old’s body.”

After some wild twists, a few rumored flings, and that one “complicated” relationship, Priyanka found her perfect match in Nick. From DM to the dream wedding, this love story was worth the wait.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Worldwide Box Office: Continues Its Glorious Run & Is On Track To Hit $400M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News