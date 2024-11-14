A decade before Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were on opposite sides of the moral spectrum in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again; they were both young actors looking to make a mark in the film industry. At the time, the duo got an opportunity to work as the main leads for a high-budget action film, Gunday. The film saw them paired opposite Priyanka Chopra in a love triangle.

Priyanka was already an acclaimed actress back then. She was on the verge of breaking out as an international movie star. The movie didn’t work, but it allowed them to share the screen with one of the most prominent female actresses ever.

Arjun Kapoor Says Priyanka Chopra Was Out Of Their League Like Her Character In Gunday

In Gunday, Ranveer and Arjun pursue Priyanka Chopra’s character. This causes a war between two best friends. Recently, Arjun Kapoor spoke to Pinkvilla and drew parallels between the characters and their reality at the time of the movie. He said, “Priyanka was a big star—she still is—but back then, she was out of our league, just like her character in the film. She did the film with us, and we had the chance to work with Irrfan sir, who played the opposition force. “

Arjun also felt that Gunday would have done a lot better than it did had it been released in today’s world. He said, “Ali [Abbas Zafar, director] mounted the film, and Aditya Chopra believed in its potential to connect with audiences. Gunday would have been even more valued if it released today.”

Arjun Kapoor Is Being Praised For His Role In Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor has made a comeback with Singham Again after being written off as an actor for a long time. His performance as an antagonist in the Singham movie has impressed critics and audiences alike. It has brought him back to the fore as an actor. He is now looking forward to his upcoming releases, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi by Mudassar Aziz and No Entry sequel. Arjun will be seen alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the latter. So, there are exciting times ahead for Arjun Kapoor and his fans, who have stuck by him through thick and thin.

