The release of The Sabarmati Report is just few days away, and fan excitement is palpable. The trailer has ignited a wave of anticipation among audiences eager to learn more about this incident that brought the nation to a standstill. In an exciting update, The film, set for release, has received a UA certificate from the Censor Board.

The Censor Board has praised The Sabarmati Report for its hard-hitting and direct approach, even giving it a “MUST WATCH” status. The film has been applauded for its powerful impact and authenticity.

According to an independent industry source, “The Sabarmati Report is a film that captures a pivotal moment in recent Indian history. Vikrant Massey has once again delivered an outstanding performance, arguably the best of his career. With the growing buzz, the film has become one of the most anticipated releases among the masses.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

