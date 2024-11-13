Malaika Arora has always been one of the most strong women in Bollywood, and she has once again shown remarkable resilience. Even in the face of pain, she has managed to rise above personal tragedy to fully embrace her professional commitments. Following the recent loss of her father, Malaika took time off to grieve, staying close to her family. She even chose to mark her 49th birthday quietly, but now, she has dived back into work with renewed energy, and we are sincerely in awe of her actions.

Currently, Malaika is juggling numerous projects, traveling and shooting relentlessly for multiple brands. Her diverse portfolio spans sportswear, healthy foods, fashion, luxury bags, beauty and wellness, real estate, mineral water, and more. In addition, she is set to appear as a judge on a dance reality show and will also be featured as a business investor on a startup-focused series.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika shares, “We all need to keep moving forward, and that’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I’m also working on something special that I will announce soon—it’s going to be an ode to my father.”

Throughout her career, Malaika has consistently led by example. She goes above and beyond to inspire women to rise above adversity and make a mark for themselves. From enduring a high-profile divorce that led to major chaos to facing online trolling and scrutiny for her relationships, actions, and fashion choices, and even navigating breakup and a heartbreaking personal loss—Malaika has faced it all with perseverance, and we love that.

Malla has never allowed these challenges to define her, and we are head-over-heels in love with her style game and her strong-willed nature. We cannot help but get super excited for her upcoming projects, what about you?

