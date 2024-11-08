Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have had cordial relations with each other since their divorce. The duo tied the knot in May 2017 and parted ways mutually after 19 years of marriage.

In an interview, Arbaaz shared how their son Arhaan Khan keeps them together and how they have mutual respect after separation. He shared, “We have been together for so many years and shared so many memories. Most importantly, we have a kid together, so there’s respect for each other. Something did not work between us, so we got separated.” Arbaaz further stated that he and Malaika face everything with ‘respect and dignity.’

Talking about his bond with Malika Arora’s family, he shared that he is friendly with them and how Arhaan handled the separation with maturity. “I have a good equation with her side of the family, too. So, if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to live separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up, everything will be better,” he added.

Appreciating Arhaan Khan’s way of handling his parents’ separation, Arbaaz shared, “He is a perfect son. I love the way he has handled all this. Children are often victims of bad influence at this sensitive age, but he’s a very positive kid.”

Arbaaz Khan is now happily married to Sshura Khan, who he married in an intimate nikah ceremony in December 2023. However, he also shares a great bond with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, and was recently seen supporting her during her tough times when her father expired.

