Bollywood is a place that is hard to imagine without the Khans. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, etc., they are as important to the new heights the Indian film industry has achieved. Another talent who has subtly contributed to this success throughout the year is none other than Arbaaz Khan, who has been active since the past two decades.

The 55-year-old actor has appeared in several movies and even owns a production house that is named after him. He has now reflected on his journey to becoming an actor. Khan recalls his first ever role in the movie ‘Daraar’ in which he plays a negative character. Let’s take a look at what he has to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan reflects on various factors that pushed him to choose the negative role. From lack of opportunities to his brother Salman Khan already becoming a superstar, Khan could not let it go. As per News 18, he says in one of his interviews earlier this year, “The opportunities were very less and there were only a few directors with whom an actor would have wanted to work then. At the end of the day, I too had responsibilities, my father had such a terrific body of work, and my brother (Salman Khan) was already a big star by then. So it was important for me to take the plunge.”

For Arbaaz Khan, it was getting late and he was feeling this sense of urgency. He continues, “In showbiz, you expect your break at the age of 21 or 22, but once you’re in your mid-20s and you haven’t started working, there’s pressure on you to work, earn, and deliver.”

He further added, “So, I thought the film was good, and the negative shade of my character did not matter to me.” It’s clear that for Khan it was all about grabbing the opportunity and not letting anything pass by. Khan also explained how he only got offered negative roles after he won the Best Actor Award in Negative Role.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jackie Shroff Gives His Take On Reduced Popcorn Prices In Theatres: “… Now Everyone Can Enjoy The Good Movies & Meals With Their Family”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News