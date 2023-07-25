Infosys founder Narayan Murthy is one of the most reputed businessmen in the country, and his video often goes viral on social media and is admired by fans repeatedly. There’s now a video going viral online where he is talking about sitting next to Kareena Kapoor Khan on a flight and how she ignored her fans who came to meet her while his wife, Sudha Murthy, subtly tried to defend the actress for her behaviour. Scroll below to watch the video!

Narayan and his wife Sudha are known for their humble and down-to-earth nature, and their videos often go crazy viral on social media. Their daughter Akshata Murthy is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Now talking about Narayan Murthy’s viral video, an Instagram page named ‘Entrepreneurs Of India’ shared his clip on their official handle, where he shares an anecdote about meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan on the flight.

The Infosys founder said, “The other day, I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn’t even bother to react.”

Narayan Murthy added, “I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute. That’s all they were expecting.” His wife Sudha Murthy then interrupted and said, “She has a million admirers. She must have been tired,” getting a huge round of applause from the audience.

She added, “Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.” However, Mr Murthy didn’t stop there and added, “That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that’s all.”

Watch the video below:

