Mallika Sherawat is well known for her bold and glamorous on-screen presence. She became a prominent figure in Bollywood during the mid-2000s, giving us films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, and Double Dhamaal, to name a few.

Her on-screen persona often challenged traditional norms and stereotypes, symbolising empowerment for some while drawing criticism from others. She once even spoke about the rising crime against women, Female infanticide and other issues.

In an old viral video, Mallika Sherawat addressed a press conference where she effectively shut up a journalist who was questioning her about her statements on “India being a regressive country”. The Murder actress said, “I think you need to do your homework well.” This was just the beginning, after this, Mallika tore into the journalist. She said, “I said Indian society is regressive for women, see the interview again.”

When the journalist shot back, asking, “Why do you think Indian society is regressive for women?” Mallika let loose and quoted facts and figures while replying to the journalist and added, “Today I read in the newspaper, according to UNFPA, 40 per cent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very, very regressive state for women. And I stand by it.”

As the argument between the two continued, the journalist asked her why she would want to find true love in India, to which Mallika replied, “I never said I am not happy with India.” As the argument continues, Mallika tears into the journalist and says that in a country where goddesses are worshipped, female infanticide is rampant and that the baby girls are killed in the womb only.

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, several netizens hailed Mallika Sherawat for giving it back to the journalist. A user said, “God we didn’t deserve Mallika. I feel so bad that her name was taken lightly just bc she did some adult scenes that are now so normal. She was really a trailblazer in some ways and was mostly right abt things she spoke up abt”

Another user wrote, “The whole unedited interview was 🔥. And she was rightly disappointed. Definitely ahead of her time for such a backward industry.” A third user claimed, “She stood by what she said, backed it up with stats and referenced everything.”

Another user also hailed Mallika Sherawat in the comments, “She was WAY ahead of her time. If she existed in the industry in today’s time she would’ve been a favorite. I have always thought she was a total babe but now I have more respect for her.”

