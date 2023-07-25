Ranbir Kapoor was once known for his casanova nature and dated the topmost actresses in Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif. After breaking up with Deepika Padukone, the Barfi star got into a relationship with Kat, who had broken up with Salman Khan. Ranbir once expressed his fondness towards the actress and when he actually fell in love with her. Scroll below to get the deets.

Now both RK and Kat are happy in their relationships with their respective partners; they have a long way, probably burying all the hatchets. The actress married Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir is married and has a child with Alia Bhatt.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif started dating around 2008 or 2009, they met each on the sets of their first film together, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani. The couple parted ways around 2016 during the filming or release of Jagga Jasoos. During that time, Ranbir opened up about when he fell in love with the actress and how much he admired her.

Ranbir Kapoor, while speaking to Vogue India, shared the story of his falling for Katrina Kaif while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and said, “It had simple storytelling, it had heart, and I also fell in love during that film, with Katrina.”

Ranbir also added, “Katrina, after my parents, has been the most inspiring and motivating factor in my life. Period. That is too dear to me, and there is no explanation; there is nothing I can tell you about it. Nobody will understand it. And I don’t want to sell it.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are both leading a happy life with their respective better halves, and the fans couldn’t be happier for them.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and his Animal is slated to release in December this year.

