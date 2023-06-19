Adipurush seems to be winning big at the box office despite the mixed response since opening day. While critics mostly rejected the movie, footfalls continued at the theatre windows. Self-proclaimed critic KRK is now comparing its collections to Pathaan, The Kashmir Files and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Scroll below for more details!

There have been multiple factors that turned unfavorable for Adipurush. The film initially received massive backlash over its VFX. Director Om Raut and team had to rework and fix things before launching the big trailer. It also faced a ban on Nepal over its controversial dialogue on Sita, which eventually had to be removed. Dipika Chikhlia, Mukesh Khanna, Kasthuri Shankar are amongst Indian celebrities who’ve criticized the mythological drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK in a new tweet is however, comparing Adipurush to Bollywood biggies like Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and shaming the Hindi cinema. He tweeted, “Only 3 Hindi films (Pathan, TJMM, TKS) have done ₹100Cr+ lifetime business in last 6 months. While a Telugu star film #Adhipurush has done ₹110Cr+ business in just 3 days. Bollywood people should be ashamed and call this film a blockbuster!”

In another tweet, KRK added, “Economics of #Adipurush! Prabhas got south theatrical rights as his fees. COP of the film is ₹300Cr! Recovery- Music 25Cr + Overseas 75Cr + Satellite (Hindi+ Telugu) 75Cr + Digital (Hindi & south) 150Cr+ Hindi theatre share Min 75Cr = ₹400Cr! Profit ₹100Cr! It’s a blockduster!”

Only 3 Hindi films (Pathan, TJMM, TKS) have done ₹100Cr+ lifetime business in last 6 months. While a Telugu star film #Adhipurush has done ₹110Cr+ business in just 3 days. Bollywood people should be ashamed and call this film a blockbuster! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 19, 2023

Economics of #Adipurush! Prabhas got south theatrical rights as his fees. COP of the film is ₹300Cr!

Recovery- Music 25Cr + Overseas 75Cr + Satellite (Hindi+ Telugu) 75Cr + Digital (Hindi & south) 150Cr+ Hindi theatre share Min 75Cr = ₹400Cr! Profit ₹100Cr! It’s a blockduster! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 19, 2023

Well, it is rare for Kamaal R Khan to praise any film and Prabhas is indeed lucky!

Adipurush stars Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Sonal Chauhan, Saif Ali Khan amongst others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Lands In Legal Trouble Once Again, FIR Lodged Against The Makers, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan For Insult Hindu Sentiments

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News