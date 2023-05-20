Vivek Agnihotri, who has always been in the due the controversial films, never leaves a chance to take a dig at Bollywood, its movies, filmmakers and actors. The director became the talk of the town ever since he announced The Kashmir Files, which was released in March last year. The film, which is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, got mired in controversies at different occasions. The filmmaker is making headlines for his recent Tweet about Bollywood’s socialite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.

Orry has become an internet sensation ever since his friendship with star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn and others came to the limelight. Earlier, he was rumoured to be dating the Dhadak actress, however, it was debunked.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share a clip from Orry’s interview, where he’s seen talking about ‘self-development’. Taking a jibe at his ‘working on myself,’ Vivek wrote, “The hardest working man of Bollywood. Ise kehte hain asli struggle.” In the clip, Orry is heard saying, “I am going to the gym, doing anti-gravity. I am doing a lot of self reflection. Sometimes I do yoga and garam massage. There’s a lot of working, but on myself.”

The hardest working man of Bollywood. Ise kehte hain asli struggle. #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/fxfMhENlyy — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 19, 2023

Soon after Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet Gulshan Devaiah reacted to it and said that people often there are people with less privileged themselves.

Supporting Orry, Gulshan Devaiah commented on Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet and said, “Everyone regardless of socio economic standing has their fair share of struggles. Everyone also has their fair share of privileges. It’s generally a trend to take a s**t on the ones who are more privileged than us. We forget that there are people who are less ..much less privileged than us in life. Faltu me logon ko low hanging fruit mat khilao my good sir.”

Everyone regardless of socio economic standing has their fair share of struggles. Everyone also has their fair share of privileges. It’s generally a trend to take a shit on the ones who are more privileged than us. We forget that there are people who are less ..much less… — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 19, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Gulshan Devaiah’s comment on Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

