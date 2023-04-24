Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan has recently been grabbing many headlines. The star kid was spotted last night making a casual entry at a lounge bar with her friend Orhan Awatramani and her video has been going viral from the same.

While some found the video funny, others made a point to target Nysa yet again for a reason. This time the reason was being drunk before even entering the bar. The star kid was in a weekend mood as she decided to hit the bar with friends.

As Nysa stepped out of her car, a bodyguard hurriedly ran to the door to escort her. Nysa didn’t anticipate anyone coming in her way, and so as she speeded out of the door, she bumped into the security guard, and there she was, the target of trolls! Scroll down to read more.

In a video shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Nysa was attacked as someone who is always drunk. “Does she even walk normally ever??” asked a user. Another comment read, “Kuch toh gadbad hai is ladki mein.” while one more user tagged her as always drunk as the comment asked, “Yeh pura time nashe me hi rehti hai kya?” “Always seem drunk”, was another comment.

Someone tried to create an unnecessary angle to the video saying that the security guard came in her way deliberately. The user wrote, “Bodyguard intentionally came in between..he just wanted to be pushed by her.”

Some users took the video on a lighter note as they cracked jokes about the situation. “Abhi pee bhi nahi or chadh gayi” wrote a user. Another user commented how she is taking her mother’s advice of having fun very seriously. “Mummy boli having fun beti kuch jyada hi fun kar rahi hai, jyada nasha karne ka natija, roj party karte hain”, read the comment.

One more user pointed out that even Kajol mostly falls accidentally or stumbles. The comment read, “She proved Kajol ki beti hai. Kajol bhi always girti padti hai.” Another user asked, “Ab ye ghar se bhi daru peke ate hai kya?”

Nysa Devgan has recently been making a lot of appearance where she handles the cameras generously. However, recently, Ajay Devgn’s daughter was seen getting irritated with media pronouncing her name wrong as she told them how to say her name.

You can watch Nysa’s video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

