Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan are undeniably the cutest on-screen pair of Hindi Cinema. But Have you ever thought if their kids Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan would have crossed paths? Well, Karan Johar is here to dream such things.

So in an episode of his chat show, Karan Johar hosted his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars SRK, Rani & the Gupt actress. During the rapid-fire round he threw this goofy question about Aryan and Nysa at Kajol leaving her stumped.

However, keeping everything to fun, Kajol was quick enough to react to Aryan and Nysa’s hypothetical relationship but Shah Rukh Khan was at a loss of words but not because of the kids, but because of his Karan Arjun co-star. His hilarious reaction made everyone ROFL. Scroll down to read their fun conversation.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan in the year 2007, the host asked Kajol, what would be her reaction if Aryan Khan eloped with Nysa Devgn after 10 years? Kajol took a second and kind of approved the relationship saying, “I would say….Dilwale Dulhe Le Jaayenge.”

Going by the reactions, Karan Johar was not very approving of her answer which Kajol thought was funny enough. Even SRK reacted, “I didn’t get that joke!”, to which everyone including Rani Mukerji who was a guest at the show, started laughing.

Later Shah Rukh Khan elaborated, “I am just stressed at the thought. I am very scared of being related to her (Kajol)”. The three actors and Karan Johar laughed their hearts out at this statement.

Watch the video here

The Dilwale actors have received love from audiences since they paired on screen for the first time in Baazigar and fans never seem to get over SRK & Kajol’s pairing. Talking about their kids, Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut as a writer from a Netflix series while Nysa Devgan has been grabbing headlines for her glamorous appearances.

