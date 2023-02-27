It was a moment of “asli rap” as ‘Baazigar’ Divine added a spicy tadka by bringing “Gully” magic and passed the “vibe” check on the penultimate day of Vh1 Supersonic on Saturday.

Multiple stages went empty when Divine made an appearance at the main stage dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants paired with sunglasses.

A sea of fans could not control there excitement on seeing their favourite rapper spitfire on the stage with Divine’s popular tracks such as “Vibe hai”, “Mirchi”, “Chal Bombay”, “Mere gully main” and Sher aaya sher”.

It was an hour-long performance that saw confetti, fireworks, cheers, and whistles. Divine did not forget the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and played a track to pay respect to him.

After playing Moosewala‘s music, Divine said on stage: “Music nahi marne dengay (won’t let the music die).”

It didn’t stop there! Divines’ spectacular performance also had singer Jonita Gandhi for a number. Before bringing the curtains down, Divine dedicated a song to his mother titled “Faraq”.

In conclusion: Divine Ka “Vibe” Bhi hai and hype justified Bhi hai.

